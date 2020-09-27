LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least seven Louisville businesses were looted on Saturday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell reported incidents at the following businesses Saturday night into early Sunday morning:
- Louisville Truck & Auto Sales, 535 E Broadway
- LMPD reported "glass breakage" at the business.
- Walgreens, 8300 Watterson Trail
- LMPD reported a "break-in to the pharmacy."
- Home Center, 1148 S 4th St.
- LMPD reported "glass breakage" at the business.
- Game Stop, 7001 Raggard Rd. A1
- LMPD did not specify the extent of damage at this business.
- Game Stop, 8800 Dixie Hwy STE C
- LMPD reported a "break-in" at the business.
- Audubon Pharmacy, 3503 Poplar Level Rd.
- LMPD reported a "break-in" at the business.
- Mobile Cricket, 5057-6 Poplar Level Rd.
- LMPD reported a "break-in" at the business.
After a string of lootings on Friday, LMPD interim Chief Robert Schroeder said that he does not believe protesters are behind the damage.
"It's hard to say that it's directly related to protesting," Schroeder said Saturday. "What I think is more is you have folks in the community who know our resources are tied up dealing with protests and are taking advantage of the situation."
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Jefferson Square Park on Saturday evening before marching through downtown Louisville. Most of the group eventually took shelter from the city's 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew at First Unitarian Church at South Fourth and York streets.
Hours after protesters arrived at the church, LMPD responded to a car that had been set on fire in a parking lot on the Spalding University campus, near the intersection of South Third and West Breckinridge streets. Spalding University President Tori Murden McClure said the car that was set on fire was a campus security vehicle. McClure also reported broken windows and glass doors at three university buildings said "the affected areas may be closed" to those on campus Sunday while Spalding's facilities team clean up and repair the damage.
LMPD arrested 25 people overnight, and 22 of those arrested face curfew violation charges, according to Mitchell. Only three of the 25 people who were arrested were from out of town.
