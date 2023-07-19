LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police issued a warning Wednesday about a big problem in Louisville.
LMPD said 162 guns have been stolen from cars in Jefferson County so far this year.
Police released a PSA video Wednesday to show how quickly thieves can get into unlocked cars to break windows and steal guns.
LMPD wants gun owners to consider how they'd feel if their weapon was stolen and used to kill someone.
Police said you should always lock your vehicle and take your gun inside with you when you can. If you keep your weapon in a lockbox, LMPD said to bolt it down or put it in your trunk.
