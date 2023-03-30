LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men were injured in what police believe is the same shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Thursday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, a man initially walked into the Second Division substation with a graze wound.
Police then were notified about another man, who was also shot, and dropped off by private means to University Hospital.
Smiley said authorities believe the two incidents are related and may have taken place in the 1700 block of South 36th Street. Investigators haven't determined a relationship between the two victims, if any.
There have been no arrests at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also submit a tip on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here. You can remain anonymous.
