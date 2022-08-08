LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen boy and a man were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD officer Elizabeth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street, near River Park Drive, around 10 p.m. Police found them with gunshot wounds.
Both people were taken to University Hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ruoff.
LMPD's Second Division is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
