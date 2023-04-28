LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after he was stabbed Friday morning on West Market Street, according to Louisville Metro Police.
It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Market and South 26th streets, according to an email from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Smiley said police were sent after someone reported a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
Police said around 5 p.m. that the victim had died at the hospital.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., police said they arrested 26-year-old Tyrone Eugene in connection to the homicide. He has been initially charged with murder.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.