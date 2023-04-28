LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after he was stabbed Friday morning on West Market Street, according to Louisville Metro Police.
It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Market and South 26th streets, according to an email from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Smiley said police were sent after someone reported a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
Police said around 5 p.m. that the victim had died at the hospital.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., police said they arrested 36-year-old Tyrone Eugene in connection to the homicide. He has been initially charged with murder.
According to court documents, surveillance video showed Eugene stabbing the victim multiple times. He then admitted to police that he did stab the victim.
