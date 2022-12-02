LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested the father of a 2-week-old boy Thursday afternoon, hours after police say he physically assaulted the child.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Jurrell Conn was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
Police say someone reported a case of child abuse just before 10:30 a.m. at a home on South 16th Street. The 2-month-old was taken from the home to Norton Children's Hospital, where officers interviewed the child's mother.
She allegedly told officers that, early in the morning, she heard what sounded like something falling to the floor. When she reviewed cameras around the home, she allegedly saw Conn, the boy's father, "striking him and violently handling him."
Police say several times between 2:28 a.m. and 7:38 a.m. on Thursday, he is seen on home cameras handling the child violently, putting him face down in a pillow, smacking him across the hand and hitting him on the rear end so hard the child moved several inches in the crib.
At one point, police say he is heard saying the words, "You will cry, [EXPLETIVE] with me, you will cry."
Conn appeared before Jefferson District Judge Tanisha A. Hickerson Friday morning, where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf and a public defender was appointed. His bond was set at $50,000.
