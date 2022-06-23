LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in southern Jefferson County on Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police found a man dead inside a residence in the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, just off Old Preston Highway near the Jefferson - Bullitt County line, around 4:30 p.m. The man had multiple gunshot wounds, Smiley said.
No one has been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
