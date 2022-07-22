LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Limerick neighborhood on Friday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Zane Street, near South 7th Street, around 4 p.m. Police found a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Smiley said police believe the shooting occurred outside and don't know if the victim is a resident of the area. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
There have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
