LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Friday morning on West Market Street, according to Louisville Metro Police.
It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Market and South 26th streets, according to an email from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Smiley said police were sent after someone reported a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating due to the seriousness of his injuries.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.