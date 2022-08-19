LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street, near North 20th Street, around 9:30 p.m. Once on scene, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Smiley said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, but an exact age is still unknown.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but had no suspects as of 11 p.m. Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online using the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
