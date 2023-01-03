LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot at Taylor Boulevard on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Camden Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
