LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
The victim was taken to University Hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.
Anyone with information about the robbery can anonymously report it by calling 574-LMPD or report it online here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.