LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a woman was pistol-whipped in the head during a home invasion before the suspect stole her handicap-accessible vehicle.
Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on Gardiner Lane near Bardstown Road. The woman told officers a man forced his way into her home, then took his weapon and hit her in the head. Police said the suspect then stole several items before grabbing the keys to her vehicle.
The victim went to a neighbor's house and called 911.
LMPD said officers found her vehicle on Campbell Street, pursued it and then watched it crash into a telephone pole.
A person of interest is in custody.
