LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole more than a $1,000 of tools from Menards.
According to LMPD, a person stole construction tools from Menards on Preston Highway on Aug. 20, 2023. LMPD posted photos of the shopper walking around the retail store with a shopping cart.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.