LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help finding a wanted man believed to be armed and dangerous.
Deshon Shoulders ran from them Friday, Aug. 4, as they were executing a search warrant on South 4th Street, police said Tuesday.
During the search, detectives took suspected meth, heroin, crack/powder cocaine, ecstasy, spice, some marijuana and two guns. Shoulders has multiple warrants out for his arrest and is considered armed and dangerous, LMPD said.
If you see him, do not approach him and call 911. If you know where he might be or have any information, call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
