LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A suspect in an alleged stabbing of a pregnant woman is being treated at a Louisville hospital after Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad said officers shot him Wednesday afternoon in the Bon Air neighborhood.
Conrad said no officers were hurt in the exchange, which occurred in the 3000 block of Talisman Road, not far from Brockton Lane and Taylorsville Road.
According to the chief, officers were following a suspect in an alleged stabbing that police said occurred just before noon Wednesday in the 2100 block of Allston Avenue, not far from Dixie Highway and Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood. The suspect "brandished a firearm," Conrad said, and shots were fired, although the chief said it is unclear who shot first. After another round of shots, Conrad said the suspect was apprehended and transported to a local hospital to be treated.
Conrad did not provide an update on the suspect's condition.
.@LMPD Chief Conrad: Police were investigating a stabbing suspect. Suspect was followed by police, “brandished a firearm” & shots were fired. (Unclear who shot first.) Another round of shots ended with suspect shot by police & taken to hospital. No word on condition. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/9vk1ce0t5E— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) March 25, 2020
Officers were following the suspect because of their alleged connection to the stabbing of a woman who was 26 weeks pregnant. Officers on the scene at Allston Avenue found the woman with multiple stab wounds, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The woman was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injures, Mitchell said.
The baby had to be delivered early due to the stab wounds. As of 7 p.m., the mother and child are in "stable" condition, Mitchell said.
