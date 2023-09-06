LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police Department traffic guard was taken to the hospital with series injuries after police said she was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood Wednesday morning.
One person is in custody.
According to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, it happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Cane Run Road and Bridwell Drive. That's near Wellington Elementary School.
Police said 44-year-old Delane Rowe was driving a vehicle that hit the traffic guard. Rowe did not stop, according to police.
The traffic guard sustained serious injuries and was transported to UofL Hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Police later spotted Rowe's vehicle traveling eastbound on I-64, near Jeffersontown. Rowe was detained, arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree assault and disregarding a traffic control device.
At the time of this writing, no mugshot was available. This story will be updated.
