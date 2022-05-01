LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is nearing 60 homicides this year after 15 were reported in April.
There have been 57 homicides this year, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Community activist Christopher 2X said the violence is causing secondary trauma for children in Louisville.
"This level of gun violence is unprecedented and what it is doing to innocent kids is unacceptable," 2X said in a news release. "Kids suffer when they're exposed to gun violence, whether they lose someone close or know someone who has been shot or they just can't escape hearing the sound of gunfire."
During the month of April, 32 people were non-fatally wounded by gunfire. There have been 132 non-fatal shootings this year.
Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
"This level of gun violence going into a third year is something I never thought I would see and I've been advocating for victims and against gun violence for more than 20 years," 2X said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
