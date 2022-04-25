LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man is in custody after he opened fire during a drug deal in Bullitt County, shooting a man several times including once in the head.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Brandon Ritchie was arrested just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers with the Hillview Police Department were called to Old Preston Highway North, near the intersection with Preston Highway and Hillview Boulevard, at about 8:40 p.m. after someone reported a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. That man was transported to UofL Hospital for emergency surgery. His current condition is not known.
Police say their investigation identified Ritchie as the suspect, and officers caught up with him in Bardstown, Kentucky, and brought him back.
He allegedly told officers that the shooting was part of a drug deal gone bad. Police say he admitted that he went to the scene to sell five Percocet pills to the victim, but that while the victim was at the window of his car, he tried to take the pills without paying for them. Ritchie said a struggle ensued, in which the victim tried to grab his phone and hit him several times in the face.
At that point, Ritchie said he grabbed a firearm from the lap of his girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, and shot at the victim four times, hitting him in both legs and the head.
Police say one of the rounds hit a neighbor's house and another went through a shed and garage.
Ritchie is charged with three counts of first-degree Assault, four counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Opiates).
He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
