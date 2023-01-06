LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville will hold a special ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m., to remember the lives lost to gun violence last year.
The event will take place at Bates Memorial Baptist Church at 620 Lampton Street.
The Louisville Metro Police Department investigated 160 homicides in 2022, and already this year, there have been seven homicides in six days.
Louisville's Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods is partnering with the Louisville chapter of Moms Demand Action to host this annual Night of Remembrance. It is billed as an interfaith service that will include prayers from Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Unitarian and non-denominational faiths.
Participants will read the names of the 160 people killed by gun violence in 2022 and light a candle for each one.
LMPD says the department will continue to investigate these murders, but investigators need help.
"We, as the police -- we cannot solve these on our own," said Lt. Col. Steve Healey of the LMPD. "The community is a vital part and partner to solving these crimes."
Gun violence survivors will also be honored.
Mayor Craig Greenberg is also expected to speak at the vigil.
