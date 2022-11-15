LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death will spend at least 40 years in prison.
Last week, a Jefferson County jury found Brenda Porter guilty of murdering David Burch in January 2018.
Police were called to a home on Wellbrooke Drive in Louisville on a welfare check when they found Burch in the backyard wrapped in bedding and a plastic tarp.
Police interviewed Porter, who told them she hit Burch with an ivory statue and he collapsed. She then said she grabbed a bottle of vodka and continued to assault him.
Investigators said Porter also admitted that she ignored his calls for help, tried to clean up the murder scene and that she was going to destroy evidence of the crime.
Officials at the time said Burch bled to death from multiple blunt force injuries to the head.
She was found guilty by the jury of one count of murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of abuse of a corpse.
A jury on Monday recommended Porter spend 40 years in prison for the crime. She's expected to be back in court in January 2023.
