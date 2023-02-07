LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Saturday evening after police said she hit a 10-year-old several times with a miniature Louisville Slugger bat.
According to court documents, 53-year-old Loveann Harraway was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
Police said they were called Saturday to Norton Children's Hospital on a report of alleged child abuse. The victim, a 10-year-old boy, allegedly told officers that the incident took place earlier in the day while he was locked in the bathroom of Harraway's Russell neighborhood home and "making slime."
According to an arrest report, the boy said Harraway used a knife to unlock the bathroom door, open it, then hit the boy several times on the arms with the miniature bat.
Police said the boy had "visible injuries" as a result.
When confronted about the allegations, Harraway allegedly admitted to using a steak knife to get into the bathroom and planned to use the bat to scare the boy.
Instead, she said she and the boy "went back and forth with the bat and steak knife in her hand," and he was injured by the steak knife during the struggle.
She allegedly admitted to hitting the boy on the arm with the bat and said she will use the bat to scare the four children in her home.
Harraway was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child and fourth-degree assault. She's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
