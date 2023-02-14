LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 265 that left a bicyclist dead near the Okolona neighborhood.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Felecia Denney was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the crash itself took place just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 265 at Interstate 65. A man was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of Interstate 265 when a vehicle hit him, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
The driver of the 2016 maroon Buick Verano that hit the bicyclist was Denney, according to the arrest report.
Police say the crash caused the bicyclist -- who has not yet been publicly identified -- to fly off his bike, hit the hood of Denney's car and crash into the windshield. According to court documents, he then fell off the vehicle, went over a guardrail and fell 15 feet.
He died at the scene, according to police.
Denney did not stop, according to court documents. Instead, police say she kept driving northbound on Interstate 265, "recklessly" driving into the median and passing other motorists.
Police say a witness caught some of her driving on video.
She eventually stopped about a mile east of the crash scene after witnesses forced her to do so, according to police.
Denney is charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene or failing to render aid or assist at the scene of an accident involving death or serious physical injury.
She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
