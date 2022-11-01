LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested after a 33-year-old woman was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road, near Interstate 264, on Monday night.
Chelsea R. Moore, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of accident and failure to render aid in death or serious injury, according to Louisville Metro Police.
On Tuesday, Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified Megan Slone as the woman killed in the crash.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit around 8 p.m. Monday. Police said Slone was walking in the roadway on Poplar Level Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.
The vehicle that hit Slone continued on after the crash and didn't render aid or stop.
Ellis said EMS was called to the scene and took Slone to University of Louisville Hospital, but she died shortly after arriving.
