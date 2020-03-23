LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested in Grayson County after officers found drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
The Grayson County Sheriff's Department pulled over Mercedes Goldsmith, 29, for reckless driving on Shaw Station Road in Leitchfield just after 11 p.m. on Friday, March 20.
When an officer searched her car, they found marijuana, meth and a gun, according to police.
Police said she also failed a field sobriety test. Goldsmith was arrested on several traffic and drug charges, DUI, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Police say there were also several warrants out for her arrest. Goldsmith is being held at the Grayson County Detention Center.
