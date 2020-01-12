LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville woman is behind bars after police said she admitted to abusing her children.
Kemah Clark, 30, was arrested Saturday on three counts of child abuse. She intentionally abused her three kids while disciplining them because of a broken TV, according to an arrest report. Police said Clark admitted to punching one child in the face several times, which caused a swollen eye and lip. Two other children received cuts and injuries after being hit with a belt buckle.
The incident occurred at a home on Masemure Court.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.