LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville woman is behind bars after police said she stole credit cards and jewelry while working as a in-home caregiver.
Tamara Rucker, 35, was arrested Friday night and arraigned Saturday morning; she plead not guilty to 11 counts of exploitation charges. The victims' total amount lost equals "approximately $76,000," LMPD reported.
Police said Rucker "took property from 11 clients and or used their debit/credit/EBT cards without their consent or knowledge" while employed as an in-home caregiver from June through August 2019, according to Rucker's arrest report. She reportedly admitted to using the cards to make unauthorized purchases or withdrawals from victims' bank accounts during an interview with the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday.
Police said Rucker also "took a significant amount of jewelry from some of her vulnerable adult victims" then sold the pieces to Louisville pawn shops.
"There were a total of 12 pawn tickets in (Rucker's) name during the time (Rucker) was employed as a care giver," her arrest report says.
She told police all of the jewelry she sold while employed as a caregiver was taken from her clients.
Rucker is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $5,000 bond. She is charged with five counts of knowingly exploit adult by person for more than $300 and six counts of knowingly/wanton/reckless exploit of adult by person for $300 or less. She'll next appear in court Jan. 28.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.