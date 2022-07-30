LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was killed in a shooting near Old Louisville on Friday.
Torie Myers, 48, died at the scene of the shooting.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Brook and East Kentucky streets, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. Officers were sent on reports of a double shooting.
When police arrived, they found a male and Myers with gunshot wounds. The male was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Police are looking for suspects, and anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted online HERE. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
