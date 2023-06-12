LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of using stolen credit cards and stealing people's identity pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday to several charges.
Jessica Whitehouse is accused of using stolen credit cards at several stores since February and is now charged with identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, trafficking stolen identities and a probation violation.
Police said a community tip led to her arrest. She's due back in court next week.
