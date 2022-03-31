LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman will spend 21 years in federal prison for child pornography charges.
According to court documents, Monica Bradley, 62, was convicted of producing and possessing child porn with five underage victims.
In one instance, court documents show she drove an 11-year-old to have sex with her husband, Curtis Bradley, in exchange for drugs and cash.
Documents show this happened over the course of several years.
Monica Bradley was sentenced on Tuesday to 262 months — just over 21 years — in jail without parole followed by a life term of supervised release.
Curtis Bradley was sentenced in early March to 50 years in prison without parole for his crimes, also followed by a life term of supervised release.
The Bradleys were arrested back in August of 2019 on human trafficking charges.
