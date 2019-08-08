(FOX NEWS) -- Luke Sky Walker is wanted for theft -- and actor Mark Hamill has something to say about it.
Not "Luke Skywalker" -- the legendary Jedi of the "Star Wars" franchise who turned his father from evil and helped bring about an end to the Evil Galactic Empire. No, this Luke Sky Walker is a 22-year-old and has a slightly different name spelling.
According to a report by Fox News, Luke Sky Walker is wanted by officials in Carter County, Tennessee, for theft of property over $1,000.
His previous arrest in December caught the attention of actor Mark Hamill, the man who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. At the time, Hamill tweeted about the arrest stating, "The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place." Hamill added the hashtags "MisbegottenMoniker" and "AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper."
The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place. #MisbegottenMoniker #AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper https://t.co/mj3GknabQQ— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 2, 2018
Hamill again tweeted about Walker on Wednesday, calling the story about his being wanted, "The sequel that nobody asked for & no one wants to see," and using the hashtags, "LarcenousLuke" and "TheSheriffStrikesBack."
The sequel that nobody asked for & no one wants to see. #LarcenousLuke #TheSheriffStrikesBack https://t.co/meVuvH4fPu— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 7, 2019
