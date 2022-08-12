LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint for his keys in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says that the robbery occurred in the 7800 block of Bramble Lane around 5 p.m.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the US Postal worker was walking his route when he was robbed.
According to police, two men ran up behind him and demanded his mail truck and personal keys at gunpoint.
The subjects then fled by foot and didn't take the mail truck or ever entered inside of it, police say.
LMPD's Third Division is investigating.
Anyone with information about the robbery can anonymously report it by calling 574-LMPD or report it online here.
