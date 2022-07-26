LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fairdale man was arrested after police said he sexually abused a woman in her home.
According to court documents, 58-year-old Isais Flores Dominquez was arrested Monday evening.
Louisville Metro Police said the incident took place around 1:30 p.m. at a home on Applegrove Lane, off Newport Road, near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood.
According to court documents, a woman said Dominquez was working as a "maintenance man" at the home next door. At some point, she said he came into her home and pushed himself up against her. Ignoring her demands that he stop, he then allegedly fondled her on the inside and outside of her clothing.
Dominquez was arrested by LMPD officers hours later, shortly before 4 p.m. He's charged with first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
