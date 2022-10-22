LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead after a police shooting in Jessamine County on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP was requested to investigate after a shooting involving the Nicholasville Police Department happened around 1:30 p.m.
State police said the police department responded to Green Street on a suicidal subject when they were "confronted by an armed individual."
A male was taken to the hospital after the incident where he later died.
KSP is investigating. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not provided.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.