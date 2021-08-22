LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Sunday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police responded to a report of a shooting at 41st Street and River Park Drive around 6:30 p.m. Police found a male, who is believed to be an adult, shot in a vehicle in the 4200 block of Larkwood.
Smiley said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
There have been no arrests in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-5673.
