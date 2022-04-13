LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male believed to be in his teens or early 20s was shot and killed at an apartment complex off Fegenbush Lane on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the 4300 block of Norbrook Drive around 2:30 p.m. on the report of the shooting. On scene, officers found the male, who has not been identified yet, shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In January, two people were shot at the apartment complex. one of them, Dariyan Finley, 21, died at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating Wednesday's shooting and did not have anyone in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the shooting can anonymously report it here or call 574-LMPD.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.