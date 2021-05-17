LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The victim, age unknown, was shot in the 3200 block of Taylor Boulevard near Churchill Downs around 7:30 p.m. according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
There are no suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).
