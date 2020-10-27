LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Hardinsburg, Indiana, man set a propane tank on fire, and threatened firefighters as they tried to fight the flames.
According to police in Washington County, it happened at a home on Lapping Avenue in Hardinsburg just before 8 a.m. Sunday. That's where firefighters say they found a propane tank on fire in the backyard -- and 36-year-old Matthew Mertz armed with a pair of scissors.
Police say Mertz threw a smaller propane tank toward a larger tank that was burning. He then approached responding firefighters with the scissors in his hand, but he put them away when one of the firefighters drew a gun.
Police say investigators determined that Mertz, who had recently moved to Hardinsburg from Georgetown, set the original fire.
Mertz is charged with arson, intimidation, burglary, and possession of meth.
