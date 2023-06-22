LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury indicted the man accused of driving three teenage girls across state lines to have sex with them.
Brian Sauer, 44, is set to be arraigned in federal court Friday.
The affidavit from a detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department laid out a three-day stretch of smoking marijuana and having sex with three girls between 13 and 15 years old in Kentucky and Indiana.
Sauer faces up to life in prison for federal charges of a taking a minor across state lines with the intent of sexual activity.
He also faces kidnapping, rape and sexual abuse charges in Jefferson County.
According to an affidavit signed by an LMPD detective, Sauer was driving on Mellwood Avenue around midnight May 8 when three teenage girls yelled and flagged him down.
At first, they told him they were between 16 and 18 years old, but as they talked, the girls admitted they were 13, 14, and 15 and were runaways.
The document reads that they got in Sauer's truck, smoked marijuana and then drove to Cox Park.
Detectives said they identified Sauer's truck on a Metro camera. Police said it was at Cox Park that Sauer had sex with one of them inside his truck.
Later on, Sauer drove all three girls across the river to a motel in Clarksville, Indiana. According to the affidavit, he rented a room and had sex with all three girls.
They also drove to a nearby Walmart at some point, where police said they shoplifted.
The next day, May 9, police said Sauer drove one of the girls back to Kentucky to the University of Louisville's campus, and while there, Sauer was pulled over because of a messed up mirror.
Police said Sauer told the girl to give a fake name and she did. The teen then told police they went to a nearby parking lot, smoked marijuana and had sex.
Sauer and the teen went back to Indiana, picked up the two other girls, took them to a trailer park off Cane Run Road and dropped them off at one of their relatives.
Sauer told a Jefferson County judge last month that these allegations are totally false.
