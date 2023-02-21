LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old Vine Grove, Kentucky, man was arrested Sunday night after authorities said he sped away with a 13-year-old girl, leading investigators and the teen's mother on a high-speed chase.
According to court documents, Collion Prescott was arrested by the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies said shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, dispatchers got a call from a woman who said her 13-year-old daughter had gotten into a silver Chevy Cruze with someone who drove away. The mother decided to follow them.
Authorities said the vehicle was driven by Prescott.
A sheriff's deputy caught up with the vehicle on Fairgrounds Road, heading toward Highway 60 in Harned, Kentucky. Just before Prescott turned onto Highway 60, the deputy activated lights and sirens in an effort to stop him.
According to court documents, the deputy had to drive at speeds around 110 mph to keep up with Prescott.
The deputy eventually stopped Prescott on Highway 60.
Authorities said Prescott got out of the car at the deputy's request. According to court documents, he was a member of the U.S. Navy, and refused to answer questions.
The 13-year-old girl allegedly told officers she and Prescott had been "dating" for three months "on Snapchat" and they'd been exchanging nude images on social media, but had not engaged in physical sex.
Deputies seized Prescott's phone, as well as the 13-year-old's, and allegedly found a letter in Prescott's wallet explaining how to download an app to encrypt his phone. Both phones were taken to a forensics lab to be reviewed.
Investigators said they found a used condom in the vehicle, but Prescott said it had been used on another female earlier in the day, not the 13-year-old.
The teen was taken to Kosiar Children's Hospital to be checked for evidence of rape.
At this time, Prescott is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, custodial interference, engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor and second-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle.
He's currently being held in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
