LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing three Kentucky law enforcement officers last year died by suicide in jail overnight, according to a report by LEX18.
The report cites Commonwealth Attorney Brent Turner, who said Lance Storz hanged himself.
Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WDRB News by phone that he was notified by officials Tuesday morning of the death.
"I can confirm that I was notified by officials that he was found deceased this morning," he said.
Hunt said Storz was found dead at the Pike County Detention Center.
The death is being investigated by the Pikeville City Police Department and the detention center, Hunt said.
Storz is accused of using "high-caliber weapons" and wearing body armor when she shot and killed Floyd County Sherriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins and a police K-9, Drago.
He entered a not guilty plea in Floyd County Circuit Court in August.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
