JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Attorneys for a man accused of robbing and killing the owner of a gas station in Jeffersonville last fall have filed a request for a plea deal.
Antonio McRae was charged with murder in connection with the death of Praful Patel, who died after he was shot during a robbery inside the Stop & Go gas station and convenience store on Oct. 11, 2018.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull confirms that McRae agreed to plead guilty to murder and allow a judge to determine his sentence. Mull says McRae could be sentenced to 45-65 years in prison.
Although McRae told reporters he turned himself in because of a guilty conscience, Jeffersonville Police say a tip from the community led to his arrest in late December. They found him at his Beech Grove apartment, less than a half-mile away from the gas station on Allison Lane. After his arrest, detectives say McRae confessed to the murder in an interview with police.
McRae told reporters during a court appearance in late December that he didn't mean to shoot Patel.
"The only thing I can say is I'm really, I'm sorry that that happened," McRae told reporters outside the Clark County courtroom. "It was not intended to happen. I ... did not go in there intending to harm Mr. Patel at all."
McRae said the gun fired when Patel tried to grab it. "That's how it happened. I didn't pull the trigger intentionally."
A judge will decide whether to accept the plea deal at a hearing scheduled for June 20.
