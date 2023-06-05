LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested after police said he raped a woman while she was inside the ladies restroom at a Louisville bar.
According to court documents, 38-year-old Geronimo De La Cruz was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department early Sunday morning.
Police said the incident took place just after 1 a.m. at TK's Pub on Delmaria Way, near the intersection of Bardstown Road and South Hurstbourne Parkway.
De La Cruz allegedly followed the woman into the women's restroom at the bar. She told officers that he then ambushed her and began kissing and fondling her. When she tried to scream for help, he allegedly held her down and using his body to block the bathroom door from opening.
He raped her, according to the victim.
A witness heard the commotion and tried to help, but she couldn't open the bathroom door because De La Cruz was blocking it. Police said she was eventually able to force the door open and pin De La Cruz, who was exposing himself, against the wall.
Both the victim and the witness were able to give police descriptions of De La Cruz, including his clothing and a tattoo.
When confronted, De La Cruz allegedly admitted to exposing himself in the women's restroom.
He was arrested just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday and charged with first-degree rape. De La Cruz is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
