LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested after police say he gave marijuana to a 15-year-old girl, before engaging in sexual activity with her on a Frankfort school playground last fall.
According to court documents, Demetrius Lear was arrested by the Frankfort Police Department on Monday.
Police say the incident took place on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at about 7 p.m., at the playground of Elkhorn Elementary School at 928 East Main Street in Frankfort.
According to court documents, Lear and the 15-year-old girl met at the playground and he gave her marijuana.
When the girl fell under the influence of the marijuana, Lear allegedly began performing "unwanted sexual acts" on her, according to an arrest report.
Police say on Monday, Lear turned himself into police, admitting to giving the girl marijuana and engaging in sexual acts with her. He also allegedly told officers that he knew at the time that she was only 15, and that the act was "a mistake."
He's charged with engaging in two counts of engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor. Lear is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
