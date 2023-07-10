LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting a woman and her dog outside Norton Children's Hospital appeared before a judge in Jefferson District Court Monday morning.
A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of Treshawn Porter on charges including assault and cruelty to animals.
Police say the woman's daughter got into a fight with Porter's stepdaughter at Louisville's skate park, the David Armstrong Extreme Park on Franklin Street near Slugger Field.
The arrest report says the woman was taking her daughter to Norton Children's Hospital, and Porter called the woman on the phone, angry about the fight.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Porter then pulled up next to the woman's car and started shooting.
The woman was shot in the face and neck, but is expected to survive.
The dog is also expected to survive.
