LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with stealing a Bullitt County Deputy's cruiser Wednesday night is facing a long list of charges.
Police say William Baker managed to steal a deputy's police cruiser while handcuffed. The Bullitt County Sheriff says Baker was in the back of the cruiser while the deputy was investigating a burglary in Lebanon Junction, but somehow, he got in the front seat and took off.
The deputy was outside his vehicle when Baker got behind the wheel. He led police on a chase through Bullitt County that ended at the fairgrounds, where he crashed the cruiser into a fence before taking off on foot.
With the help of a citizen, police were able to find Baker hiding in a wooded area. Baker was arrested on an escape warrant, among other charges. He was taken to Jewish Hospital in Louisville to be examined before going being booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Officers from Hillview, Kentucky State Police, Lebanon Junction and Shepherdsville aided in the chase.
Baker is now facing 13 counts of wanton endangerment against police officers, auto theft, fleeing police, resisting arrest and other charges.
