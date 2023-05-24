LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of threatening former coworkers, then buying ammunition, has been charged.
Dustin Stump is now in the Oldham County Detention Center on federal and state gun charges.
The criminal complaint says he resigned in April from Tower Automotive in Bardstown, then made violent threats toward his former coworkers.
Investigators said Stump bought magazines for an AR-style rifle and several boxes of ammunition from a local gun dealer.
Stump is a convicted felon and not allowed to buy ammunition.
ATF and Bardstown Police said he was later found with a rifle, shotgun, ammunition and magazines.
He's also charged with terroristic threatening.
