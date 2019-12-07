LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a man connected with an unsolved Jefferson County rape case from 1990.
Roscoe Smith, 71, was arrested Saturday and faces charges of first-degree rape, sodomy and burglary. According to his arrest report, Smith allegedly forced his way into a woman's home on Dec. 7, 1990, by saying he had a letter addressed to her. Once in the home, he forced the woman to perform oral sodomy on him and raped her. Police also report the victim was bound during the incident. The victim reported the rape to police and visited a hospital, where she was given a rape kit.
On July 3, 2019, the victim requested the case be reopened to evaluate two untested portions of the rape kit. The results revealed Smith's DNA in the rape kit, however, both Smith and the victim deny knowing each other. Both also deny having consensual contact related to the presence of Smith's DNA in the rape kit.
Smith is currently being held in Metro Corrections and is due in court Monday for an arraignment hearing.
