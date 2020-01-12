LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man has been taken into custody following a nearly 6½ hour standoff with officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department and its SWAT team at an apartment complex in southwest Louisville.
Officers were called to Country Place Apartments, located in the 9600 block of Lamborne Boulevard, just after 9 a.m. Sunday on reports of an investigation, according to MetroSafe. LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the suspect in the investigation, a man who was wanted for an "outstanding warrant for several charges," refused to leave his apartment.
Members of LMPD's SWAT team were called to the scene as the standoff remained at a standstill. The suspect was taken into custody peacefully shortly after 3 p.m., according to a WDRB photojournalist who was at the scene.
Neighbors were told to stay inside as a precaution during the standoff.
"You don't expect SWAT to be at your apartment complex on a Sunday morning," said Kristina Petrusky, a neighbor at the apartment complex who said she heard the suspect had just moved into the complex a couple of weeks ago. "... I was worried. I mean, they had the SWAT truck out with the with the (battering) ram — were they going to have to go into the building? They had K-9s out; they had snipers out; it was scary, that's for sure, especially with three kids, and they're watching from the bedroom window."
The suspect's charges are pending, according to Smiley.
